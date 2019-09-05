Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
2078 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
LYNCH, William Henry Of Chestnut Hill, passed peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, with family by his side at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Nancy B. Lynch. Loving father of George W. Lynch, II, Martha L. Kopanon and Matthew N. Lynch. Grandfather of six dear grandchildren, Ava M. Lynch, John W. Lynch, Camilla J. Kopanon, Jasper M. Kopanon, Brooke T. Lynch and Aria S. Lynch. Brother to Margaret B. Pearson, Marietta E. Lynch and the late Michael F. Lynch and Nicholas F. Lynch. Son of the late Dr. George W. Lynch and Margaret F. Lynch. He is also survived by his great-aunt Doris T. Lynch. "Bill" was an active member in many communities important to him. Bill was a member of the Belmont Hill School Corporation and former member of the Board of Trustees. He was also a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Cape Anne Museum, Gloucester and Gore Place, Waltham. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 10th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. Interment private. A reception will follow the Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of William H. Lynch may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital in support of the Cancer Outcomes Research Program. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate or mailed to the MGH Development Office, attention: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or The Belmont Hill School, 350 Prospect Street, Belmont, MA 02478. For guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
