|
|
SULLIVAN, William Henry May 21, 1928-January 30, 2020. A resident of Reading, MA. Bill, beloved husband of Mary Sullivan, his wife of 62 years, was born and raised in Winchester, MA. He passed peacefully in his sleep, having been under the thoughtful care of Care Dimensions and the dedicated staff of the Residence at Pearl St. in Reading. He is survived by his three sons Bill, Jr. of California, Daniel and John of Reading and their spouses, Connie, Susan and Mary. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren Laura, Megan and Kelly.
Bill was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed camping throughout the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He also served as an assistant scoutmaster. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and in the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he had a 35 year career in the U.S.P.S from which he retired. He was a civil war historian, avid swimmer, gardener, coin and stamp collector and master of trivia. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Care Dimension, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, or a charity of your choosing. He will be sorely missed. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020