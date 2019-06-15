COAKLEY, William I. "Bill" Ret. Lt. B.F.D. Of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at the age of 102. Born and raised in Boston, Bill graduated from Boston College High School. He then went on to attend St. Joseph College in NJ. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, where he received several decorations and citations including the Good Conduct Medal and the American Defense Service Medal. For 32 years, he worked for the City of Boston Fire Dept., first as a firefighter, then Lieutenant and retiring in 1981 as a Captain. Bill was an active member of the Boston Retired Firefighters LIARS Club. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Bill will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Bill was the husband of the late Marie R. (Murphy). Loving father of Sandra Cummings and her husband Paul of West Roxbury, Barbara Fitzgerald and her husband Edward of Stoughton, William A. Coakley and his wife Marjorie of CA and the late Janice G. Coakley and Thomas D. Coakley. Devoted brother of Gertrude Barden of Milton. Dear grandfather to Susan Fitzgerald, Jill Sullivan, Jason Coakley, Kevin Coakley and Ryan Coakley and great-grandfather to Patrick, Anna-Kate, Nolan and Madelyn Sullivan and Mila Rae Coakley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:30 AM in St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary