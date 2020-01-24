Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
WILLIAM I. EDGERLY Jr.

EDGERLY, William I. Jr. Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, Jan. 19. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Comey). Loving father of Lynne Rollins & her husband Mark of Burlington and Sarasota, FL, Lauren Cadagan & he husband Brian of Reading, and the late William "Billy" Edgerly. Brother of the late Arlene Ramsdell & her late husband Herbert of Stoneham. Proud grandfather of Shawn, Molly, Meghan, and Courtney Cadagan. Great-grandfather of Lennox. Funeral Services were private. Memorials in William's name may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
