MALAMUD, William I. MD ….prominent Boston Psychiatrist Age 92, of Newton, died November 4, 2020. Bill was the loving and beloved husband of 60 years to Margaret Camille (Christian) Malamud who died in 2014. He loved and was loved by his family. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Malamud of Glen Ridge, NJ, six children, Margaret I. Malamud of Las Cruces, NM, Martha A. Malamud of Buffalo, William M. Malamud of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Frances P. Malamud-Roam of El Cerrito, CA, Anne M. Malamud of Albany, CA, and Mary E. Malamud of Newton; eight grandchildren, Michael J. Malamud, Marielle F. Malamud, John C. Malamud, Daniel W. Malamud-Roam, Benjamin L. Malamud-Roam, Lucy A. Malamud-Roam, Frances M. McGuire, Andrew T. McGuire; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Shaeffner, Michael Malamud, Deborah Malamud, and Rachel Alembakis; great-grandchild, Juniper Rose Malamud; grandnieces Jessica and Lily Alembakis, and grandnephew Julian McCann. Bill Malamud grew up in Iowa City, Iowa and Worcester, MA, his family later moved to Weston. His parents were prominent in the fields of psychiatry and social work, a calling passed on to Bill and his two brothers. The family had roots in Idaho and spent summers in their cabin on Payette Lake in McCall. Bill paid part of his tuition by working as a fire-fighter in Idaho in summers, and graduated from Wesleyan University and the Boston University School of Medicine. He served as a captain in the Army at Fort Leavenworth, KA. He taught psychiatry for decades at the BU School of Medicine and was both a psychoanalyst in private practice and a community psychiatrist at the South End Community Health Center and the Solomon J. Fuller Mental Health Center in Boston. He was a leader in community-based psychiatry, and was dedicated to and much loved by his patients, students, and colleagues. For service details, please contact the family at williammalamudmemorial@gmail.com. Spring burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, West Townsend, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the South End Community Health Center https://www.sechc.org/ways-of-giving/
