O'CONNELL, William I. Beloved son of the late William J. and Julia (Houlihan) O'Connell. Loving brother of the late Mary T. O'Connell, James V. O'Connell and John J. (Rocky) O'Connell. Devoted and loving uncle of Catherine O'Connell of North Weymouth and Jack O'Connell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Retired Boston school teacher and administrator/principal. Veteran of WW-II, U.S. Navy. Member and former Past President of the Boston Teachers Union, Boston College Alumni Association and Harvard College School of Education Alumni Association. Former Treasurer of the Dorchester Park Association. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday prior to the Mass from 8 to 8:30 am with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Gregory Church at 9 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorchester Park Assoc., c/o Cedar Grove Gardens, 911 Adams St., Dorchester, MA 02124. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Please adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store