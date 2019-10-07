|
SNOW, William I. "Bill" Age 82, of Wilmington, passed peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Ballarino) Snow for 37 years, devoted father of Deborah (Snow) Maimone & her husband Richard of Billerica, William Snow of Westford and the late James Snow. Loving grandfather of Michelle & Anthony Maimone, William, Kevin, Shawn & his wife Lindsey Snow. Cherished son of the late Helen Robichaud Snow, dear brother of Anne (Snow) McCauley & her husband James and Jean (Snow) Dentino & her husband Robert. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, October 11th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to Home Health VNA of Merrimack Valley, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019