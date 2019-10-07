Boston Globe Obituaries
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
WILLIAM I. "BILL" SNOW

WILLIAM I. "BILL" SNOW Obituary
SNOW, William I. "Bill" Age 82, of Wilmington, passed peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Ballarino) Snow for 37 years, devoted father of Deborah (Snow) Maimone & her husband Richard of Billerica, William Snow of Westford and the late James Snow. Loving grandfather of Michelle & Anthony Maimone, William, Kevin, Shawn & his wife Lindsey Snow. Cherished son of the late Helen Robichaud Snow, dear brother of Anne (Snow) McCauley & her husband James and Jean (Snow) Dentino & her husband Robert. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, October 11th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to Home Health VNA of Merrimack Valley, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
