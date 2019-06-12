Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
INGENERI, William 'Bill' Age 73, of Burlington, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband to Karen (Hayes) Ingeneri. Loving father of Kristin Ingeneri Rich and her husband Michael. Dear brother of Tony & his wife Helen and Donald & his wife Linda. Family and friends will Celebrate Bill's Life by gathering in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Saturday at 12:30 for a Funeral Home Service. Burial private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to 75 Sylvan St. Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923 or visit Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
