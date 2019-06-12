|
|
INGENERI, William 'Bill' Age 73, of Burlington, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband to Karen (Hayes) Ingeneri. Loving father of Kristin Ingeneri Rich and her husband Michael. Dear brother of Tony & his wife Helen and Donald & his wife Linda. Family and friends will Celebrate Bill's Life by gathering in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Saturday at 12:30 for a Funeral Home Service. Burial private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to 75 Sylvan St. Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923 or visit Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019