BARNUM, William J. Born May 22, 1925, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at Pyareo Home in New Hampshire, where he had lived for the last five years. Bill was well known in the Boston area as a poet, mime, actor, and performance artist. In later years, he performed his poetry with movement on the streets and in many coffee houses and performance venues. He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy French (husband Vincent McDonald), his son, Adam Barnum (wife Claire Barnum), as well as his three grandchildren, Josephine McDonald, Olivia Barnum, and Wyn Barnum, and his ex-wife Lenore Myers (Adam's mother). He also leaves many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, William N. Barnum and Josephine J. Suter, his sister, Josephine Wallace, and his long-time companion, Dorothy Hayden. The family is planning a Celebration of Billy's Life for the fall.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019
