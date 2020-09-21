Or Copy this URL to Share

BEMBERY, William J. Formerly of Brighton, Canton Stoughton and Texas. Predeceased by his mother, Teresa M. Bembery, at the age of four; his father, Samuel N. Bembery; and his step-mother, Hazel M. Bembery. Survived by his step-brother, Edward and his wife, Barbara Bembery, of Canton. Survived by sons, William and Daniel. U.S. Navy veteran. Burial at Holyhood/St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury, September 25, 2020 at 11:45. Covid-19 guidelines apply.





