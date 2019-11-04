|
BENNETT, William J. "Bill" Of Melrose, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Barbara (Barron) Bennett. Devoted father of Marc William Bennett & his wife Rachelle of Woburn. Proud grandfather of Matthew William Bennett. Loving brother of Patricia Heenan of Windham, NH and Robert F. Bennett of Woburn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, November 8th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose will be private. US Air Force Vietnam Era Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's name to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
