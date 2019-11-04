Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Private
Wyoming Cemetery
BENNETT, William J. "Bill" Of Melrose, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Barbara (Barron) Bennett. Devoted father of Marc William Bennett & his wife Rachelle of Woburn. Proud grandfather of Matthew William Bennett. Loving brother of Patricia Heenan of Windham, NH and Robert F. Bennett of Woburn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, November 8th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose will be private. US Air Force Vietnam Era Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's name to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901.

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
