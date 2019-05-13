Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM J. BILTON

BILTON, William J. Of North Quincy, passed away May 12th at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lois F. (Parenteau). Father of William J. Bilton, Jr. and his wife Marybeth of Hampton, NH and Mark A. Bilton and his wife Wilma of South Weymouth. Brother of King Bilton of Braintree, Patricia Keaney of NC, and the late Paula Bilton and Albert Bilton. Grandfather of Ryan Bilton of DE, Shannon Bilton of PA, Andrea, Lauren and Evan Bilton all of South Weymouth. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy Friday at 12 noon. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Veteran United States Army Reserves. Donations may be made in William's memory to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370 or to the . at For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019
