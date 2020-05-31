|
BOYLE, William J. "Billy" Jr. (Ret. BFD) 76 years of age. Of Charlestown May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Dolores "Dodie" (Capraro) Boyle. Devoted father of Christine O'Keefe & husband Edward "Ned", William J. Boyle III & wife Jennifer & Dolores "Dodie" Boyle & fiance Jason Cerendolo. Loving Papa to Brendan, Ella, Edward "Ned" & Nolan. Beloved son of the late William J. Boyle & Marie A. (Mullaly) McGrath & husband James L. "Butsy" McGrath. Beloved brother of Rose Marie Ryan & husband Joseph. Beloved brother-in-law of Joseph & Claire Capraro, Bea & late husband John Walsh, Mary & Charlie McGonagle & Vito Capraro & companion Susan Matarazzo. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Billy's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 AM. in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN (Go directly to church). Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Late U.S. Army Vet. of Vietnam Conflict & retired member of Boston Firefighters Union Local # 718. Kindly make a memorial donation in Billy's name to either St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA. 02129 or The Bunker Hill Council # 62, Knights of Columbus Building Fund, 545 Medford St. Charlestown, Ma. 02129. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020