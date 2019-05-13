|
|
BROWN, William J. Age 60, of Canton passed away May 13, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Koelsch). Father of Haleigh E. Sweeney and her husband Brendan of E. Providence and Valerie Macksoud and her husband Evan of Salisbury. Grandfather of Maggie Sweeney. Brother of David Brown and his wife Carol of Maine, Peter Brown and his wife Debbie of Lakeville, Timothy Brown of Braintree Kathy Brown of Braintree, Mary Anne Brown of Braintree and Suzie Fortuna of Quincy. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Friday morning at 10. Burial private. Veteran United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Children's Hospital at www.pmc.org/egifts/tp0049 For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019