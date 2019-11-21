|
BULMAN, William J. Of Burlington, Nov. 21. Beloved husband of Helen (Long) Bulman of 58 years. Loving father of Lisa Bourget & her husband Andrew of Westford, Billy Bulman & Andrew Shepardson of Somerville and Erik Bulman & his wife Yoko of Lake Forrest, CA. Proud grandfather of Evan, Nathan, Gabrielle, Aiden & Cole. Brother of the late Dolores Gerry. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saintmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019