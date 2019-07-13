CARDARELLI, William J. "Bill" Age 67, longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Emerson Hospital, Concord, after a courageous 9 year battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Margaret A. "Peggy" (Allman) Cardarelli with whom he shared 24 years of marriage. He was born in Newton, MA, on June 24, 1952, and was a son of the late Dante J. and M. Theresa (Lombardi) Cardarelli. Bill was raised in Newton and has lived in Westford for the past 24 years. He was a graduate of Mass. College of Pharmacy, Boston, and has worked at Harvard Vanguard, Watertown, for over 30 years. Bill was an avid sports fan and car enthusiast. He loved spending time at the beach and vacationing in Disney World. He was known as a handyman who could fix everything. Most of all, Bill cherished time spent with his family. In addition to his loving wife Peggy, Bill leaves his daughter Nicole Cardarelli of Westford, his brother Robert Cardarelli of Waltham, his brother-in-law Gary Cardone of Ayer, his niece Michelle Cardone of Ayer, and his nephew Nicholas Cardone of Boston. Sadly, he was predeceased by his sister Nancy Cardone. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., Westford. Interment in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre, at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to , 1 Bullfinch Place, #201, Boston, MA 02114 or wish.org For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for William J. "Bill" CARDARELLI Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019