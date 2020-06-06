Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
WILLIAM J. CASEY

CASEY, William J. Of Medford, June 4th. Beloved husband of Winifred (Manning) Casey, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Devoted father of Christine Cohen and her husband Howard, Elaine Boerger, Janet Casey and her husband Guido Tamburini, William J. Casey and his wife Lisa, Matthew Casey and his wife Francesca Silvi Casey. Loving grandfather of Michael Boerger, Patrick Cohen, Jeffrey Cohen, Emily Cohen, Wiktoria Tamburini, Jadwiga Tamburini, Zofia Tamburini, Katherine Casey, Andrew Casey, Allison Casey, Julia Casey, and Kevin Casey. A private burial service will be conducted at Oak Grove Cemetery. Late US Navy Veteran, WWII. Please honor William's memory by making a contribution in his name to the Salvation Army of Massachusetts, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02121. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
