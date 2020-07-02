|
CASEY, William J. Jr. Age 96, of Marlborough, a former longtime Framingham resident & Worcester native, July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Ryan) Casey, to whom he was married for almost 40 years at the time of her passing in 1995. Loving father of William J. "Chip" Casey, III & wife Jan Marie (Hackett) of Sudbury, Erin Casey Foster & husband Charles "Chuck" Foster of Ashland, Patrick R. Casey of Framingham, & the late Daragh Casey Shannon & Christopher R. Casey. Retired owner Commonwealth Glass & Mirror Corp. of Watertown; US Navy vet USS Loggerhead, WWII. Visiting Mon., July 6th from 4-7PM at Boyle Brothers Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. Due to the current restrictions, the Funeral Mass with Burial in Edgell Grove Cemetery is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to SmileTrain.org or by mail to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Memorial page boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020