Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
Oak Grove Cemetery
Medford, MA
CAPT. William J. "BILL" CASTLE SFD

CAPT. William J. "BILL" CASTLE SFD Obituary
CASTLE, Capt. William J. "Bill" SFD Retired, age 73. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford and Somerville, where he was born and raised, passed away suddenly at home on July 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Anna E. (Connarton) and Frederick Castle. Cherished brother of Robert J. Castle and his wife Joanne of Leominster, Frederick A. Castle and his wife Anna of Somerville. Loving uncle of Jason Castle of Somerville, SFD and his fiancée Monica Regan, Steven Castle of Athol, Pamela Pawson of Fitchburg, and Lynne Castle of Leominster. Bill is also survived by his best friend Carl (Wheat) Wiitala, several great-nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Windsor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Sunday afternoon 2-6 pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 followed by interment with Military Honors in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Bill retired several years ago from the City of Somerville Fire Department after a long career as a firefighter, eventually rising to the rank of Fire Captain. He was also a veteran of USAF, serving proudly during the Vietnam War. He loved fishing and was a fan of old cars. He was especially proud of his nieces and nephews and their accomplishments. He loved his family and as they expressed, "Everybody loved Uncle Bill." He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
