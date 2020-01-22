|
|
COFFEY, William J. Sr. Died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 21 at the age of 82. Bill lived a full and exemplary life inspiring those around him with his commitment to family and community. He was born in East Boston, the son of Mary (Sullivan) Coffey and former State Representative and Boston City Councilor James S. Coffey. He moved to Nahant in 1950 and met his beloved wife Cornelia Cadigan. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1955 and the two were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Nahant on November 17, 1957. Bill worked for over 20 years in Boston. He began as an assistant to his father City Councilor James Coffey from East Boston from 1963 to 1964. He then served as Chief of Rehousing for the Boston Redevelopment Authority as well as Development Manager for Economic and Community Development under HUD for the City of Boston, and Finance Advisor for Model Cities. Bill held many positions over the years, including contracting with the City of Somerville for a new school site in Ward 4; he served as a development manager for a nonprofit in Fitchburg; he held positions in property management for both Harbor Management, Co. and The Hall Company from Lynn. Bill also contracted with FEMA as a field officer in both New Jersey and Tennessee. His dedication to community motivated him to become an active participant in co-founding Safer Waters in Massachusetts (SWIM) as Chairman, President and Treasurer. Bill is the beloved husband of the late Cornelia Helen Coffey of Nahant. Loving father of son William Coffey, Jr. and his wife Catherine Duffy of Nahant, MA, son Timothy Coffey and his wife Kristine Coffey of Swampscott, MA, son Sean Coffey and late wife Siva Coffey of Nahant, MA, daughter Karen Doherty and husband Paul Doherty of Marblehead, MA, daughter Jeanne Hagerty and husband Thomas Hagerty of Cambridge, MA and son Thomas Coffey and wife Jennifer Coffey of Swampscott, MA. Cherished grandfather to nine grandchildren, Merilyn Coffey, Jessica Doherty, Leanne Doherty, Joseph Doherty, Katherine Coffey, Michael Coffey, Kevin Coffey, Keira Hagerty and Jamie Hagerty. Loved uncle and godfather to many nephews and nieces. Bill was the brother of the late sister Mary Greenwood, late brother Thomas Coffey, late sister Bernice Lynch and late brother James (Lou) Coffey. His Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10AM in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.childfund.org/Ways-To-Donate/ Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020