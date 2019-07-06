COSSART, William J. Jr. Age 81, of Lehigh Acres, FL and former longtime resident of Sudbury, MA, passed away July 1, 2019. He was the beloved father of William J. Cossart III and his wife Caryl of Wayland, Edward Cossart and James Cossart, both of Savannah, GA; loving grandfather of William J. Cossart IV and Matthew Whalen; cherished brother of Jack Cossart (of The Villages, FL). He also leaves behind his longtime companion, Barbara Waldman (of Lehigh Acres, FL).



Born in Dorchester, Bill was raised in Quincy and received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University. He later returned to complete his MBA. Throughout his successful career he worked at Bethlehem Steel, American Cyanamid & for almost two decades at Polaroid Corporation. Later he founded Abbey Water Systems in Sudbury, MA and ran the company until 2012, when he sold it and retired to Florida.



During his 45+ years as a proud resident of Sudbury, he dedicated much of his time to giving back to the community. In the 80's, 90's and early 2000's, he was an active member of the Sudbury Board of Health, the Planning Board, and held the position of Selectman before becoming the Water Commissioner in 1996. He served on the Sudbury Mounted Militia, and spent many hours with friends on the golf courses of Framingham and Marlboro as an active member of the Marlborough Country Club. Bill was also a member of the Westminster Country Club in Florida.



He was an avid reader of Presidential history and loved working on his yard behind the wheel of his Farmall tractor.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 12 at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury, with interment following in New Town Cemetery, Concord Road, Sudbury. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, July 11 from 6-8:00 pm at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, SUDBURY. For online guest book, please visit



www.Duckett-Waterman.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019