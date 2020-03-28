|
CURCIO, William J. Of Arlington, on March 27th. Loving father of Paula and her husband Bob Keating of Medford and Bill and his wife Carol of Arlington, Beloved grandfather to Molly and Benjamin Curcio. Brother of the late Catherine Curcio, Rose Rubino, and Amalio Curcio. Loving uncle to Louis and Carl Rubino and many great-nieces and nephews. Proud retired officer of the MDC and State Police and Veteran of the United States Army serving in WWII. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of William to Alzheimer's – Dementia Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org/donate. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020