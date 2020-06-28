|
|
DeGREGORIO, William J. …retired Tewksbury High Principal; 85 TEWKSBURY – William J. "Billy D", age 85, a former principal at the Tewksbury Memorial High School and U.S. Army Veteran, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, June 27. He was the adoring husband for sixty-two years of Jane (Garofalo) DeGregorio; son of the late Albert A. and Natalie V. (Miragilia) DeGregorio; father of Diane and her husband, Arthur Mailloux, of Lowell and Robert A. DeGregorio of Tewksbury; devoted grandfather of Michelle and William Mailloux and Cameron and Adam DeGregorio and the late Owen William DeGregorio; loving brother of Albert A. DeGregorio of Bourne, Ronald P. DeGregorio and his wife, Susan, of Salem, NH, and Past Mass. B.P.O.E. Grand Exalted Ruler, Daniel P. DeGregorio of Bourne; and uncle of many. Visiting Hours: With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, July 1, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851-2950. Friends may gather for his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, which will be live streamed at www.sainrtroberts.net. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William DeGregorio Sports Award Scholarship Fund, c/o T.M.H.S., 320 Pleasant St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for William J. DeGREGORIO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2020