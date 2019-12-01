Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
WILLIAM J. DIAS


1938 - 2019
DIAS, William J. Of Melrose, Nov. 29, 2019, at age 81. Former husband of Linda (Loring) Dias. Devoted father of Scott J. Dias and his wife Barbara of Springfield, VA, Pamela L. Harvey and her husband Scott of Tewksbury, Lisa L. Trischitta and her husband Frank of North Reading, and John E. Dias and his wife Lisa of Lynnfield. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Bill's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4-8pm, and again on Friday for his Funeral Service, celebrated at 10am. Interment with military honors by the US Army at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Bill's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org/donate or to the , shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate For more info, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
