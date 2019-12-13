Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM J. DOYLE

WILLIAM J. DOYLE Obituary
DOYLE, William J. Brigadeer General (Ret.) William J. Doyle, 87, of Duxbury, MA, formerly of Westborough and Marlborough, passed away December 11, 2019. He was the husband of Carol Doyle. Beloved father of Joanne (Thomas) O'Regan of Duxbury, Mariellen (Douglas) Nathman of Hopkinton, Andrew Doyle of Franklin, Douglas (Eileen) Doyle of Westborough, and father-in-law of Aileen Doyle (William Doyle, Jr.- dec.) of Gardner. Cherished grandfather of Evan, Greg, Conor, and Erin Doyle, Catherine O'Regan, and Johanna Nathman of Hopkinton. Proud great-grandfather of Lillianna, Emma, Hadley, and Bentley Doyle. Brother of Eileen Doyle, of Easton. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joanne (Deibel) Doyle, and his son William J. Doyle, Jr. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-6:00 PM at the Duckett- J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/Route 20, SUDBURY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, December 16 at 11:00 AM, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery, 133 Wilson St., Marlborough. A luncheon will follow at the Marlborough Country Club, 200 Concord Rd., Marlborough. For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019
