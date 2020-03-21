Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WILLIAM J. EWING


1932 - 2020
WILLIAM J. EWING Obituary
EWING, William J. Age 87 of Maynard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Bernadette Rita (Mazzola) Ewing. Father of William Ewing and fiancée Laura Nickerson of Fitchburg, MA, Bonnie Ewing and partner Lisa Simone of Goffstown, NH, Brian Ewing and significant other Kerry Lewis of Hudson, MA; grandfather of Joshua Ewing Simone and Billy Ewing. Out of respect and consideration for the health and wellbeing of others at this time, Funeral Services will be private. Gifts in Bill's memory may be made to Care Dimension's Hospice, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
