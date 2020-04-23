|
FITZGERALD, William J. Of Billerica, formerly of Medford, April 17, 2020 at the age of 77, passed away after a period of declining health. Son of the late John and Annelle (Jasinski) Fitzgerald. Loving brother of James Fitzgerald and his wife Virginia of Billerica and brother-in-law of Ann Fitzgerald of Reading. Cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother John T. Fitzgerald, Jr. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, a private Burial Service was held at Wood End Cemetery in Reading. The family is extremely grateful to the caregivers and medical staff at DaVita and Lahey Hospital in Burlington for their compassionate care. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Bill's Life will take place at a later date. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit: johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020