Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
WILLIAM J. FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, William J. Age 79, of Harwich and Fort Meyers, formerly of Millis, died peacefully at his home in Harwich surrounded by his family on October 14, 2019. Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (O'Connor) Foley. Beloved husband of Patricia (Lydon) Foley. Predeceased by his first wife, Jean (Daley) Foley. Loving father of James Foley and his wife Jennifer of Bellingham and Lynda Giovaniello and her husband Robert of Walpole. Beloved grandfather of Sophia and Laura Giovaniello. Brother of Maureen Leonard of Franklin and Patricia MacPherson and her husband John of Roslindale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. William was a veteran of the US Army, Vietnam Era, retired from the MBTA and a member of American Legion Post 208 in Millis. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, October 19th at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, PO Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions and guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
