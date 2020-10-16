GAY, William J. Age 92, of Medford, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, on October 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ellen T. (Kennedy). Devoted and cherished father to Mary Ellen of Methuen, Theresa and her husband Edward Yurewicz of Methuen, Karen and her husband Alexander Valente of Stoneham, Maureen and her husband Jay Martinez of Malden, Robert of Medford, Elaine and her late husband Gregory Vincent of Medford, Denise of Medford, Janice and her husband John McLaughlin of Medford, and the late William (Billy) and Ellen Gay. The proud and beloved Pa to John, Ryan and his wife Anna, Jacqueline and her husband Ray, Michael, Laura, Kristen, Mark, Eric, Megan, Abigail, Shannon, Angela, and Jenna. Loving great-grandfather to Brayden. Cherished brother of Walter and his wife Betsy of Cheshire, CT, Claire & the late James Norris of Norton, MA, and the late Frank and his wife Claire, John and his wife Margaret, Germaine, and Marguerite. Beloved brother-in-law to Edward Robillard of Somerville, Robert Doe of Stoneham, Joseph DiPietro of Hudson, NH, Joan Davis and her husband Charles of Stoughton, and the late Robert and Mary Hobin, Robert and Patricia Gover, Winnifred O'Leary, Marguerite DiPietro, Ann McGuire, and Bernadette Doe. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews and treasured lifelong neighbors and friends. Bill was very proud to serve his country as a World War II Navy Veteran stationed on the USS Missouri. He was a dedicated Administrative Officer for the Laboratory Service at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Jamaica Plain, Boston, for over 42 years. He also worked for the American Red Cross. He was a lifelong member of the Irish American Club of Malden and the Retired Arlington Mens' Club. Spending time with family and friends was most important to Bill. Bill loved life and lived each day to the fullest. His love for his wife Ellen was remarkable and endearing and together they built a true legacy. The family will miss their beloved patriarch. The family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Mass General Hospital for all the wonderful care provided to our father throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness or a donation to a charity of your choice
in memory of Bill is appreciated. Relatives & friend are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Thursday, October 22nd, at 10 AM. Masks are to be worn and social distancing protocols followed. All other Services are private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com