Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GENOVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. GENOVA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. GENOVA Obituary
CORRECTION GENOVA, William J. Of Boston/Lower Mills, 83, died 11.5.2019. Born in Natick, MA, to Sebastian and Gladys Genova. Bill leaves his wife of 60 years, Jeannette Conway Genova, and his son, Bill, of Somerville. Daughter, Michelle Genova, of Provincetown, died in 2017. Bill attended Natick HS, Class of 1953, was a USMC Korean Conflict veteran, educator, MEd and DEd, taught at Natick HS and Brookline HS, and was Director of Research and Development, Brookline Public Schools. He will be missed. Services will be private.

View the online memorial for William J. GENOVA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -