CORRECTION GENOVA, William J. Of Boston/Lower Mills, 83, died 11.5.2019. Born in Natick, MA, to Sebastian and Gladys Genova. Bill leaves his wife of 60 years, Jeannette Conway Genova, and his son, Bill, of Somerville. Daughter, Michelle Genova, of Provincetown, died in 2017. Bill attended Natick HS, Class of 1953, was a USMC Korean Conflict veteran, educator, MEd and DEd, taught at Natick HS and Brookline HS, and was Director of Research and Development, Brookline Public Schools. He will be missed. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019