Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Loyola Chapel at Boston College High School
150 Morrissey Boulevard
Dorchester, MA
More Obituaries for WILLIAM HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. HAYES

WILLIAM J. HAYES Obituary
HAYES, William J. In Boston, formerly of Dorchester, died January 13, 2020. Bill was a financial planner for Bradford Trust and Colonial Mutual Funds for many years. He was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1958, and Boston College, Class of 1962. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was the beloved son of the late William J. and Anna M. (Lehane) Hayes. Brother of the late John A. and his wife Katherine T. Hayes. Devoted uncle of Kevin and his wife Alice Hayes of California, John and his wife Carol Hayes of Danvers, Ken and his wife Casey Hayes of New Hampshire, and Kathy Hayes of Quincy. Great-uncle of Brendan, Dylan, Owen, and Perry Hayes, Christine and her husband Jeff Weller, Kevin Hayes, Jr. and his wife Jenny, and Conor Hayes. Great-great-uncle of Caroline Hayes, and Brooks Weller, Liam, Cate, Aidan, and Isla Hayes. Lifelong friend of Joseph Sullivan of Dorchester. Survived by many cousins and dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Bill's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in Loyola Chapel at Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester on Wednesday morning, January 22, at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Boston College High School Scholarship Fund, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02125. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
