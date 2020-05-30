|
|
KELLEY, William J. Age 77, of Middleton, MA and longtime resident of Stoneham, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020. Bill was the son of the late Lester and Margaret Kelley, of Stoneham. He is survived by Anita, his loving wife of 53 years, his son William J. Kelley, II of Tuftonboro, NH, and his three daughters, Lori Arienti and her husband Tim of Buxton, ME, Linette Walsh and her husband Kevin of Reading, MA and Kristen Kelley-Hartz and her husband Paul of Wakefield, MA. Bill was the loving "Grampie" of Tyler, Michaela, Brenden and Casey (deceased). Bill attended Stoneham High School, served in the U.S. Army, and was a dedicated Stoneham firefighter for 33 years. Bill loved spending time with family and friends. Bill and Anita spent their summers entertaining family at their home in Wolfeboro, NH. Bill supported all New England Sports teams, but was most passionate for the Patriots. Everybody was the target of his humor and quick wit. A Funeral Mass in Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 10am in Saint Patrick's in Stoneham. The Service will be held in accordance with state safety guidelines regarding social distancing. Donations can be made in Bill's honor to the Casey-Girl Foundation, Inc., www.caseygirlfoundation.com at 20 Susan Drive, Reading, MA 01867.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020