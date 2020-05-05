|
LISTER, William J. Age 68, of Beverly, formerly of Somerville, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020 at Beverly Hospital in Beverly. He was the beloved husband of Mary L. (Fritz) Lister. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Marie (Bove) Lister. William graduated from Somerville High School in 1969. He attended Northeastern University for a year and a half but never graduated. Bill's first job was working at the Museum of Science in Boston. He then worked with handicapped adults for many years. He went on to become self-employed as a real estate developer specializing in building low-income housing. Bill was an entrepreneur at heart, always creating and planning his next business adventure. Bill attended the Garden City Church in Beverly with his wife Mary and also volunteered at Beverly Bootstraps. While Bill's parents were still alive, he enjoyed going to yard sales with them every Saturday and it became somewhat of a hobby. He enjoyed woodworking and vacationing with his extended family. Bill especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. In addition to his wife with whom he shared 47 years of marriage, he is survived by one daughter, Jennifer M. Sidmore and her husband Nathanael of Beverly; two sons, Michael J. Lister and his wife Lindsey of Gloucester and David W. Lister and his fiancée Briana of Beverly; three grandchildren, Joshua and Abigail Sidmore and Hazel Lister, one sister, Linda Follett of Wakefield and two brothers, John Lister of Somerville and James Lister of Medford. Due to the current precautions for Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in William's name to support Beverly Bootstraps. Contributions can be mailed to Beverly Bootstraps, 35 Park Street, Beverly, MA 01915 or made online at BeverlyBootstraps.org Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020