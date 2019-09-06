|
MAHONEY, William J. Age 68, of Medford, passed away on September 5. Beloved husband and soulmate of 48 years to MaryAnn Mahoney (Langley) of Medford. Loving father to Kimberly Mahoney-Quinn and her husband Joseph Quinn of Billerica and Sean Dampier and his partner Amy Mercier of Medford. Dear grandfather to Joseph Quinn, Jr., Jamie Quinn and Valin Dampier. Brother of Susan McEnany and her husband Thomas of Plymouth and the late Maureen McKay of Wayland. Brother-in-law to Gail Langley of Arlington, Ann Langley of Tewksbury, Karen Couto and her husband George of Derry, NH and the late Lehan, Edwin, Paul, Joseph, Ellen and David Langley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Retired Keyspan and National Grid Gas Division supervisor and long time member of the Irish American Club of Malden. At Bill's request, Services are private under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolence may be sent to his family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019