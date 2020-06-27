|
|
MALATESTA, William J. Age 92, of Newburyport, passed peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, at Avita of Newburyport, with his beloved family at his side. Born in Malden, on May 15, 1928, he was one of eight children of Italian immigrants, Tobio and Mary (Alfideo) Malatesta. After graduating from Malden Catholic High School, he joined the U.S. Navy serving from 1945 to 1947 aboard the USS Randolph Air Craft Carrier. On board he learned to cut hair, became the ship's barber, and after returning home became the entire family's barber from that point on. While on leave, he met his beloved wife-to-be, Anna Rosa. Their first child, Elaine, heartbreakingly died at birth. They went on to have two more children, Billy and Maria. He continued his education after his military service, first at Franklin Institute in Boston where he learned the HVAC trade. Then, working at Polaroid Corporation, he went to school nights achieving degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Management. He advanced rapidly at Polaroid, becoming facilities manager leading a design team. He worked on many buildings and laboratories for Dr. Land, the founder of Polaroid Corp. Shortly after he finished school, his wife Anna passed away from cancer. Some years later he remarried, to Joan Grady, and they brought two more beloved children, Patricia and Steven into the world. Bill could do anything, plumbing, heating, electrical and could just reel off calculations in his head. He even designed and led the construction of summer lakeside cottages for family members. He was a kind and generous man, never turning anyone in need away. For his 92nd birthday, he asked "did I have a good life?" The answer is Dad, "you had and led a very good life!" He leaves behind a lifetime of treasured memories to his four children, William "Billy" Malatesta and wife Jane Kenny, Maria Malatesta, Patricia Malatesta-Andrews and husband Tom, and Steven Malatesta and partner Huiling Han; his six devoted grandchildren; one sister and two brothers, Lorraine LaSpina, Bobby Malatesta and wife Carol, and Johnny Malatesta and wife Mary, along with several generations of nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, two brothers, a sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law, Lena Leach, Rose Fabiano and husband Mike, Phillip Malatesta and Charles Malatesta and wife Kay and Jackie LaSpina, husband to Lorraine. All gatherings with the Malatesta family were always a time of great merriment, abundant food, lively music, and much laughter, which definitely made for great, lasting memories which will be shared for generations to come. By request of the family, and due to the current existing restrictions for Covid-19, Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020