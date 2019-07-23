MARTIN, William J. III Age 73, of Peabody, died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at the Lahey North Medical Center, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joy (Beller) Martin. He was the son of Jane (Wall) Martin and the late William J. Martin, Jr. of Arlington, MA. A graduate of Arlington Catholic High School and later Northeastern University, he worked as a pharmacist in the Walgreens in Swampscott, MA, before retiring in 2013. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joy, of Peabody, and daughter, Keara Martin and her fiancé, Andre Laffitte of Quincy, MA; his siblings and their spouses, James Martin, Mary and Tom Hartwell of Andover, John and Sara Martin of Burlington, Jane and Robert Blaney of Bedford, NH, Patricia and Guy Generoux, and Terri and Michael Kowalyk all of Chelmsford, MA, and many nieces and nephews. For Visitation and Service, details, please visit Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, MA at www.ccbfuneral.com



View the online memorial for William J. III MARTIN Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019