John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street (Rt. 135)
Natick, MA
WILLIAM J. MCAULIFFE

WILLIAM J. MCAULIFFE Obituary
McAULIFFE, William J. Age 92, of Natick, passed away after a period of declining health January 22, 2020. Devoted husband to Carolyn (Anastasi) McAuliffe. Beloved father to Mariann Walsh and her husband Joseph of Norfolk and William McAuliffe and his wife Michelle of Douglas. Loving stepfather of Nancy Dangelo and her husband James of Billerica and Robin Cotoia and her husband Joseph of Natick. Grandfather of Katherine, Johanna, Patrick, Jay, Cameron, James, III and his wife Brianna, Keith and his wife Jillian, Joseph and his wife Alyssa, Joseph, III and Nicholas. Great-grandfather of Madison, Harper, Emma and Jack. Brother of Paul McAuliffe and his wife Ann of Foxboro and the late Robert McAuliffe and Muriel McAuliffe. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Monday, January 27th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Sunday, January 26th from 2-4 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. William was a World War II Army Veteran. Worked for Charlestown Navy Yard, Social Security Administration and Bank of America. Enjoyed golfing, racquetball and an occasional glass of red wine. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
