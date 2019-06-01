McNALLY, William J. Jr. Age 89, of Scituate and Dedham, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years to Rosemary A. (Devlin). Devoted father of Kathy McNally O'Keefe and her husband Kevin of Scituate, Bill McNally of Nashua, NH, Edward T. McNally, Esq. and his wife Brenda of Dedham, and Steven McNally and his wife Rhonda of Hampton Beach, NH. Adoring grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Brother of Richard McNally of Stoughton, Ann Bush of Narragansett, RI, Thomas McNally of Bridgewater, NJ, and the late Sister Catherine McNally, Mary McNally, Geraldine McCarthy, Marion Cabana, and Edward McNally. Brother-in-law of Sandra Freeman and husband Hugh of Scituate, Richard Devlin and wife Maureen of North Kingstown, RI, and the late James Devlin. Father in law of Karen Denning of Manchester, NH. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A US Navy, Veteran WWII and Korea, Mr. McNally worked for Verizon Telephone as an engineer. He was member of New England Telephone Pioneers and Dedham Retired Men's Club.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bill's life from 10-10:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, Scituate Harbor. Interment Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bill may be made to the Life Care Center of the South Shore, 309 Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066. For an online guestbook, please visit



