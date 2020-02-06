|
|
McNAUGHTON, M.M., Most Rev. William J. Passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 93 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 66 years. William John McNaughton was born on December 7, 1926 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son of the late William John and Ruth Irene Howe McNaughton. He was the oldest of five children. He graduated from St. Augustine's Grammar School, Lawrence, in 1940 and from Central Catholic High School in 1944. He entered Maryknoll Seminary in 1944 and he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1948, Bachelor of Theology degree in 1953, and Master of Religious Education degree in 1953. He was ordained a priest at Maryknoll Seminary, New York on June 13, 1953. Since his retirement, and upon his return from Korea, he has resided with his sister, Ruth McNaughton, in Methuen, Massachusetts. During his retirement, Bishop McNaughton assisted the Boston Archdiocese in confirmations and talks on Vatican II. He was one of four remaining bishops who attended all four sessions of Vatican II. He was a chaplain of the Lawrence Council 67 of the Knights of Columbus for many years. Bishop McNaughton celebrated Holy Mass every Sunday at the Monastery of St. Clare, Andover, for several years. In 2018, he celebrated his 65th Jubilee as a Maryknoll priest. Bishop McNaughton is survived by his devoted sister Ruth, a sister-in-law Patricia McNaughton, as well as fifteen nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary MacLeod Devine, Joan L'Italien, and John McNaughton. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Bishop McNaughton's life by gathering for his Calling Hours on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3-8 PM, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish/St. Theresa Church, 22 Plymouth Street, Methuen, MA. Reception of the body will take place from 3-3:30 PM. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, at the church. Guests are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 303, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0303, or to the Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Road, Andover, MA 01810. To send an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, METHUEN is honored to serve the McNaughton family.
View the online memorial for Most Rev. William J. McNAUGHTON, M.M.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020