McNAUGHTON, Most Reverend William J. M.M Passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 93 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 66 years. William John McNaughton was born on December 7, 1926 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son of the late William John and Ruth Irene Howe McNaughton. He graduated from St. Augustine's Grammar School, Lawrence, in 1940 and from Central Catholic High School in 1944. He entered Maryknoll Seminary in 1944 and he was ordained a priest at Maryknoll in 1953. After a year of study of the Korean language at Yale, he was assigned to Korea as a missionary and labored there for 48 years. In 1961, Pope John XXIII appointed him as the first bishop of Inchon, Korea. He was ordained a Bishop by Richard Cardinal Cushing in St. Mary's Church, Lawrence, Massachusetts on August 24, 1961. He attended the four sessions of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965). In 2018, he celebrated his 65th Jubilee as a Maryknoll priest. Bishop McNaughton is survived by his devoted sister, Ruth, a sister-in-law, Patricia McNaughton, as well as fifteen nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary MacLeod Devine, Joan L'Italien, and John McNaughton. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Bishop McNaughton's life by gathering for his Calling Hours on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish/St. Theresa Church, 22 Plymouth Street, Methuen, MA. Reception of the body will take place from 3-3:30 PM. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the church. Guests are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 303, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0303 or to the Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Road, Andover, MA 01810. To send an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, METHUEN is honored to serve the McNaughton family. Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home 233 Lawrence St. Methuen (978)687-7300 www.pollardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020