|
|
MORAN, William J. Of McDonough, GA, formerly of Concord, MA, July 26, 2020. Bill was the father of Kelly M. Deraney of Jackson, GA, and William J. Moran, III of McDonough GA and the grandfather to six. Bill was the beloved brother to Rita F. Pope, Chelmsford, MA, Kathleen Appis, Chester, NJ, Rosemary J. Madia, Hyannis, MA, and Robert R. Moran, Concord, MA. He was predeceased by his parents, Edna (Massey) and William J. Moran, Sr., his sisters Edna May Moran, Ruth E. Moran, and his brother, Col. James Kavanagh Moran. He also leaves seven nieces and nephews. Interment at a later date in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org) or to the . United States Army veteran. For Bill's full obituary and online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020