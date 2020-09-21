1/1
WILLIAM J. MURPHY
MURPHY, William J. "Billy" Of Quincy, formerly of Charlestown, died September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine M. (O'Connor). Loving father of Andrea and her husband Michael Keane of Quincy, Sheila and her husband Paul Chamberlain of Weymouth, Shawn and his wife Kate Murphy of Quincy, Maureen and her husband Joseph Narbonne of Quincy, and the late Karin M. Murphy. Devoted "Papa" of Samantha, Michael, Isabel, and Jonathan Keane, Will, Jake, Marty, and Lue Murphy, and Madison Chamberlain. Brother of Eileen and her husband Edward Landolfi of Brockton, and the late Clare and her husband Paul Kirk, and Mary and her husband William Bell. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Billy was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a retired mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years. Billy will be remembered as being very kindhearted, thoughtful, and generous. He was a devoted husband, an amazing Dad and grandfather, a real "family man," and a true gentleman. He was also very proud of his "Townie" roots. In lieu of flowers, donations in Billy's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Funeral Services are private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
