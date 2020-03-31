|
O'NEILL, William J. III Age 65, of Norwood, passed on March 28th, 2020. Son of William O'Neill, Jr., and the late Catherine O'Neill (Murphy). Brother of the late Marianne Axberg and brother-in-law to Andrew Axberg. Survived by his wife Marion O'Neill (Re). Beloved father of William O'Neill and his wife Alison, Christopher O'Neill and Joan O'Neill. Stepfather to Jill Kelly and her husband Devin, Brittany Maloof and her husband Michael. Grandfather to Madeleine and Liam. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Services were private. For complete obituary, please visit www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020