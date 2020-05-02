Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
WILLIAM J. RALPH Obituary
RALPH, William J. Of Dedham, May 1, beloved husband of Patricia A. (Brown), loving father of Patricia O'Mara and husband James of Amherst, NH, William Ralph, Jr. and wife Tricia of Dedham, Deborah Conant and husband Jeffrey of Westwood and Thomas Ralph and his wife Christina of Webster. Also survived by 17 grandchildren. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. O'Mara Memorial Fund, c/o United Way, at tinyurl.com/mjofund or by check to United Way, 12 Tamarack Lane, Amherst, NH 03031. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
