RALPH, William J. Of Dedham, May 1, beloved husband of Patricia A. (Brown), loving father of Patricia O'Mara and husband James of Amherst, NH, William Ralph, Jr. and wife Tricia of Dedham, Deborah Conant and husband Jeffrey of Westwood and Thomas Ralph and his wife Christina of Webster. Also survived by 17 grandchildren. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. O'Mara Memorial Fund, c/o United Way, at tinyurl.com/mjofund or by check to United Way, 12 Tamarack Lane, Amherst, NH 03031. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020