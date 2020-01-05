|
RICHARDSON, William J. Age 91, passed in his lifelong Arlington home, surrounded by his loving wife and family on January 2. Beloved husband of Beulah P. Richardson. Father of Jessie Spears and husband Warren of Littleton, Burt Richardson and wife Susan of Arlington and Brian Richardson and wife Sherry of Stratham, NH. Proud grandfather of Derek, Douglas and Katelyn Richardson, Chandler and Connor Collins, Grace and Anna Richardson. He was predeceased by brother Edward Richardson and sister Barbara Stygles. He was raised in the loving home of Harry Lee Slocum and wife Winifred Jessie (Betts) Slocum of Arlington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He enlisted in the army in 1946 and served in World War II. Upon returning from his proud military service, he met his loving wife, worked as a skilled carpenter, and raised his family in his childhood Arlington home. He was also a longtime member of The Aleppo Shriners and Grace Chapel. William touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate to know him. Family and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Saturday, January 11, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, with a Funeral Home Service to commence at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, or , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020