|
|
RODERICK, William J. "Bill" Jr. Age 57, a resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Karen L. (Lawrenson) Roderick, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. Born in Cambridge on August 28, 1962, he was the son of William J. and Janet M. (Draper) Roderick, Sr. of Tyngsborough. He was educated in the Billerica school system and was a graduate of Shawsheen Valley Regional Technical High School. He then attended UMass Lowell for Engineering.
Bill founded Cable Designs and Manufacturing of Lowell in 1991. When "CDM" as it was known was subsequently sold, he remained as President of the new entity, Segue Manufacturing in Lowell. His combined passion and tenure at both businesses was 26 years and he shared that experience with many of his longtime beloved employees. He was currently employed by TopFlight Technologies of Malden as the Vice President of Global Markets.
Bill was an avid football enthusiast and had served many years as President for both the Tyngsboro Youth Football and Central Mass Youth Football Associations. Bill was a longtime member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks.
Bill's family and his profession were his biggest passions. In his spare time he enjoyed making memories with family and his many friends, who were like family. He loved traveling to Aruba, attending Patriots Games, and above all spending time at his homes on Thompson Lake, Oxford, Maine - Titos and soda (no fruit) in hand.
Surviving him in addition to his loving wife and parents are his two children, Paige E. Roderick and Jackson W. Roderick, both of Tyngsborough; a sister and brother-in-law, Julie M. Cincotti and her husband Michael of Billerica; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia and James Irwin of Windham, NH, Stephen and Patricia Lawrenson of Wilmington, MA, Ronald and Andrea Lawrenson of Wilmington, MA, Janet and Richard Poirier of Sandown, NH and Gerald and Elizabeth Lawrenson of Wilmington, MA; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends. He was also the son-in-law of the late Charles and Elizabeth Lawrenson.
Relatives and friends will be received at the Tyngsborough Funeral Home, 4 Cassaway Dr., TYNGSBOROUGH on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Parish, 12 6th St., Lowell. Those planning to attend the Funeral Mass are asked to meet directly at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dr. Varga's Anyloidosis Research Fund at Tufts Medical Center in Memory of William J. Roderick, Jr. by logging onto: https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give and make an online donation. Please be sure to have individuals fill in the tribute information. Calling: 617-636-7656 to make a credit card donation via telephone or by mailing a check donation to: Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington St., #231, Boston, MA 02111. Checks should be made out to Tufts Medical Center. Please be sure to have individuals state on his/her check who the gifts are in memory of, as well as the area of designation. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020