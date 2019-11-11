|
|
SHAUGHNESSY, William J. Jr. Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (MacNamee) Shaughnessy. Loving father of Robert Shaughnessy of Braintree, Mark Shaughnessy & his wife Diana of Wakefield, James & his wife Anne Shaughnessy of Braintree, Paula & her husband Tim Walsh of Canton. Caring brother of the late Paul & Tom Shaughnessy. Cherished grandfather of Molly & Kerry Shaughnessy, and Tim & Paul Walsh. Vet. Korean War, United States Army. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Thursday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019