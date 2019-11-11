Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Neponset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHAUGHNESSY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. SHAUGHNESSY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. SHAUGHNESSY Jr. Obituary
SHAUGHNESSY, William J. Jr. Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (MacNamee) Shaughnessy. Loving father of Robert Shaughnessy of Braintree, Mark Shaughnessy & his wife Diana of Wakefield, James & his wife Anne Shaughnessy of Braintree, Paula & her husband Tim Walsh of Canton. Caring brother of the late Paul & Tom Shaughnessy. Cherished grandfather of Molly & Kerry Shaughnessy, and Tim & Paul Walsh. Vet. Korean War, United States Army. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Thursday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -