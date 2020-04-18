|
TEDOLDI, William J. "Bill" Of Framingham, Saugus, Malden, April 17, 2020. Beloved son of the late Eugene & Margaret (Brackett) Tedoldi. Bill was the loving brother of Richard "Rick" Tedoldi of Norfolk, Geoffrey Tedoldi of Framingham, Gail Tedoldi of West Warwick, RI, Marjorie Tedoldi of Framingham and Lauren Tedoldi of Peabody. Loving uncle of two nieces, two grandnieces, one grandnephew and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. In light of the ongoing pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. Interment will be in the family lot, in Wellesley. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Danvers, MA and Germany. For obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020