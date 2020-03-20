|
THOMPSON, William J. "Uncle Billy" Longtime Weymouth resident, died March 19, 2020. Bill was born in Cambridge to the late James and Henrietta Thompson. He grew up in South Boston and was a 1962 graduate of South Boston High School. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran serving during Vietnam. He retired from Polaroid after 35 years in 1998 as a tradesman. Bill enjoyed summers at his Buena Vista Shores Cottage in Lakeville, watching baseball, golfing, fishing, bowling, gardening and time spent relaxing at the beach.
Loving brother of James Thompson and Ann of Weymouth, Joseph Thompson and Claire of South Carolina and the late Patrick, John and Gerald Thompson. Dear brother-in-law of Anne Marie Thompson of Rockland. Devoted Uncle Billy to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bill to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2020