George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Dedham, MA
More Obituaries for WILLIAM VALEGA
WILLIAM J. VALEGA

WILLIAM J. VALEGA Obituary
VALEGA, William J. Of Dedham, January 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lucian J. and Rose Marie (Oliverio) Valega. Loving brother of Jacqueline A. Roney of Dedham and Kathleen A. Valega of Loxahatchee, FL. Uncle of David Roney of Norton and Lisa Roney of West Roxbury. Great uncle of Cassie, Maddeline, Owen and Lillian. US Marine Corps Veteran. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Friday, 9am to 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
